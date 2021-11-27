IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,138 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stem were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $2,272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $305,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,706 shares of company stock worth $4,614,467. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STEM opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

