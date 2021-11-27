CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP opened at $28.05 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.