Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 15th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 41.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.