FactSet Research Systems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
Shares of FDS opened at $458.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $470.37.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
