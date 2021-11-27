FactSet Research Systems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FDS opened at $458.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $470.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

