XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XPS stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £281.06 million and a PE ratio of 31.86. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.50) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

