PayPoint plc (PAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.50 on March 7th

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 632 ($8.26) on Friday. PayPoint has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 742 ($9.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £434.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 690.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.18.

In related news, insider Nick Wiles bought 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,859.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

