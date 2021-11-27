Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.

Shares of SRE opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.86. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

