Tiaa Fsb Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

PLD stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.97. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

