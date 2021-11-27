Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 14,654 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 255,119 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

