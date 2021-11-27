Tiaa Fsb Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

