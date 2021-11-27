Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

