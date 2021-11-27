Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $506,697.69

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $506,697.69 and $770.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $7.72 or 0.00014134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00064681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00077506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00104679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.38 or 0.07491563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.82 or 1.00102492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

