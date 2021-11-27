Financial Review: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) vs. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.75 -$6.86 million ($0.23) -1.09 ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.74 million ($1.61) -1.62

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85% ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and ARCA biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

