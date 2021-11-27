Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $291.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.53 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

