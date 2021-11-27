Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.82. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

