Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 16.4% in the second quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 82,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of RLI by 70.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

