Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,644 shares of company stock valued at $306,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

