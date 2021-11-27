Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $800,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 87,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

APH opened at $81.62 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,300 shares of company stock worth $11,323,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

