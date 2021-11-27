Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

