Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 882 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

