Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,030 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock worth $393,732,095. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

