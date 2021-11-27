Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 20,351 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,351 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of GE opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

