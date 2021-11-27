Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after buying an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $11,882,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $304.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.60. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $177.16 and a one year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

