Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 74,718 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 569.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 32.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,552 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NEX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.