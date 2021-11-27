Prudential Financial Inc. Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ABTX stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The firm has a market cap of $866.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

