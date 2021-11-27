State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 950,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 92,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.