AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Financial Contrast

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.52 -$7.81 million $0.03 886.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $107.98 million 2.17 $9.96 million $1.19 13.62

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AssetMark Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 1 1 1 3.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.19%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 0.69% 5.05% 3.69% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.10% 22.60% 11.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats AssetMark Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services. The company was founded in April 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

