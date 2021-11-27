Comparing CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36% Carver Bancorp -13.69% -14.36% -0.57%

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 4.75 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.44 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

CBM Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp.

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

