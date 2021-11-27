Critical Contrast: Mobivity (MFON) and The Competition

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 373 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mobivity to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mobivity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -14.50 Mobivity Competitors $1.80 billion $350.03 million -43.04

Mobivity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s peers have a beta of -2.76, indicating that their average share price is 376% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mobivity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2473 12495 23219 638 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Mobivity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -129.38% -151.31% -5.32%

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

