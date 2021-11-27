Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

LUG opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.07. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

