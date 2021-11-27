State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 608 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $428,575 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.74 and a 52 week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.