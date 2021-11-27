State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock worth $3,363,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $113.14 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

