Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,548 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $104.80 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

