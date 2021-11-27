Jeremy Tucker Sells 111 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CMO Jeremy Tucker sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $10,055.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $94,092,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $41,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.