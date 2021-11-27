Zacks: Analysts Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIMO. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE MIMO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIMO. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the third quarter valued at about $191,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

