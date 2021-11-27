Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

