1,420 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.58 and a 52-week high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.