Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

