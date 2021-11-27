Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $290,398,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after purchasing an additional 338,366 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock worth $2,104,313 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

