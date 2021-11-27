Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,935 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Xylem by 31.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 352,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 44.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 37.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.16. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

