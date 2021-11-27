Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

