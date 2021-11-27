Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

