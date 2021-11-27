Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 165 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after acquiring an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Truist lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

JACK opened at $87.92 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.94 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

