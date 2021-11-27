Northland Securities Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

PSTG stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

