Bank of America Cuts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $26.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GAP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.47.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GAP has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

