Wedbush Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $33.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 9,387.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

