Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Anaplan stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anaplan by 127.5% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Anaplan by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

