Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 560.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

