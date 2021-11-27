Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ares Management by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

