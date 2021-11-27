Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Shares of ALLE opened at $129.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Allegion plc has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.